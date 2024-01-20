WWE News: Randy Orton RKOs Roman Reigns To End WWE Smackdown, Logan Paul Attacks Kevin Owens’ Hand

– Randy Orton stood tall over Roman Reigns at the close of tonight’s WWE Smackdown, RKO’ing the Bloodline leader on this week’s show. Orton battled Solo Sikoa in the main event of this week’s show, after which Reigns hit the ring and nailed Orton with a Superman Punch.

Reigns then signed the contract for his Fatal Four-Way match with Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight for the Royal Rumble and went to spear Orton, but the Legend Killer countered with his own finisher to end the show:

CONTRACT SIGNED! ✍️@WWERomanReigns' signature makes the Fatal 4-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #RoyalRumble OFFICIAL! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XcAURhzWz3 — WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2024

– Logan Paul got one over on his rival Kevin Owens on this week’s show. Paul was the guest on The KO Show for Friday’s Smackdown and said that Owens needed to take the cast off his arm before they competed for Paul’s US Championship at the Royal Rumble. Owens took it off right then and there, only to be decked by Paul. That led to a brawl which ended when Paul smashed Owens’ injured hand against the ringpost: