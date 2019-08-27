wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Reportedly Ran Very Smoothly Backstage This Week, Tucker Knight Praised for Weight Loss, Greg Gagne Visited Raw in Minnesota Last Week
– PWInsider had a report on last night’s Raw, with a source claiming that the was one of the “smoothest running shows” in several weeks. Additionally, very few changes were reportedly made, save for a squash by The Viking Raiders. Instead, The Viking Raiders were booked into the Tag Team Turmoil match.
Additionally for Raw, Drake Maverick was reportedly backstage at the event, despite claiming he couldn’t make it to the show due to flash flooding. Also, a number of local talents from Wildkat Wrestling in Louisiana were backstage and working on TV as extras.
– Also, PWInsider reports that Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery is receiving praise from several WWE talents for his work to drop weight and get in better shape.
– Finally, former AWA star Greg Gagne reportedly visited Raw last week in St. Paul, Minnesota.
