WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Up Following Clash Of Champions

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.822 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is up from the viewership of 1.668 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.956 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.824 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.687 million viewers. Raw was No. 28 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew 0.58 rating to rank No. 4 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.54 rating to rank No. 5 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.52 rating to rank No. 7 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.54 rating in the key demo, which is up from the 0.49 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 4.60 rating. The game was also the leader in total viewership with 14.019 million viewers.