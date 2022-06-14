WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Down Against NBA Finals

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE Raw took a bit of a backtrack from last week’s jump thanks to the NBA finals. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.695 million viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 17.3% and 9.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.52 demo rating and 1.872 million viewers.

While down from last week, the numbers were still above the 0.42 demo rating and 1.497 million viewers from two weeks ago. One of the key differences from last week was the presence of the NBA Finals this week, which dominated television with a 3.99 demo rating and 13.025 million viewers. Last week’s biggest competition was the NHL playoffs which, at the time, had a 0.66 demo rating and 1.992 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals and #4 overall behind the NBA Finals, the pre-game show (0.90 demo rating/3.891 million viewers) and the pre-game Jimmy Kimmel Live (0.55 demo rating/3.172 million). Raw had the following hours:

8 PM: 0.47 demo rating (1.812 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.44 demo rating (1.740 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.38 demo rating (1.534 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.461 demo rating and 1.721 million viewers in 2021 to date, compared to a 0.55 demo rating and 1.814 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.