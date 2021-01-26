wrestling / News
WWE RAW Tops Cable In Key Demo, Rating & Viewership Still Down For Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.819 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast. That’s slightly down from the viewership of 1.854 million viewers for last week’s episode.
For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.904 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.838 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.716 million viewers.
In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.57 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.51 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.47 rating to rank No. 4 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.
Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.52 rating in the key demo, which is down from the 0.60 average rating in the same key demo for last week.
More Trending Stories
- Details on Why Raw Six-Woman Tag Match Had Multiple Finishes
- Note On NXT’s Status On USA Network After WWE Deal With Peacock
- Konnor On Idea Behind The Ascension, Joining WWE Main Roster, Vince McMahon’s Vision For The Team
- Effy Says Vince McMahon Has Been Coasting Off ‘Three Good Ideas’ For Thirty Years