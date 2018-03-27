WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Tick Upward On Road to WrestleMania

– The rating and audience for this week’s episode of Raw saw minor upticks from last week. Monday’s episode brought in 1.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.367 million viewers. Those numbers are up 1% each from last week’s 1.16 demo rating and 3.324 million viewers. The rating was the best since the Raw 25 special had a 1.71, while the audience was the best since the January 29th episode’s 3.395 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily, beating out Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (0.99 demo rating, 1.9 million viewers) for the top spot. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.18 demo rating (3.403 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.21 demo rating (3.547 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.12 demo rating (3.150 million viewers)