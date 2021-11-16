Various News: WWE Raw Ratings Delayed, Bobby Eaton Tribute Show This Weekend, Bill Dundee Misses The Big Event

– We won’t be getting the ratings for this week’s WWE Raw today due to a delay in the Nielson numbers. Showbuzz Daily reports that the full broadcast primetime and cable ratings for Monday have been delayed and will not be released today. No word regarding why the numbers are delayed.

– Mid-States Wrestling is holding a Bobby Eaton Tribute show on November 20th in Harrison, Arkansas with several of Eaton’s family set to appear. Miranda Gordy, Tim Rockwell, Greg Anthony, Toxic Masculinity, Michael Barry, Meklakov, Thrash, Gary Gram and more will be working the event. You can find out more details and get tickets here.

– PWInsider reports that Bill Dundee had some health issues that kept him from appearing at The Big Event in New York City over the weekend.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dundee for a quick and full recovery.