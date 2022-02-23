wrestling / News
WWE Raw Numbers Increase for Return to USA, Draws Highest Key Demo Rating Since October
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last Monday’s President’s Day Edition of WWE Raw. Raw returned to USA Network on Feb. 21 after airing on SyFy for the previous two weeks due to Olympics coverage. With Raw returning to its regular network, numbers were up overall.
This week’s Raw on USA finished with 1.826 million viewers for its average audience. Viewership increased from last week’s broadcast on SyFy which drew 1.602 million viewers.
Raw also drew the show’s highest rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo in over four months. The show drew a 0.51 rating (662,000 viewers) in the key demo. The show drew ratings of 0.54 for Hour 1, 0.52 for Hour 2, and 0.47 for Hour 3. The average rating was up from last week’s average, which was 0.44.
For comparison, Raw’s last show on USA before the brief move to SyFy drew an average of 1.865 million viewers and an average 0.47 rating in the key demo.
This week’s show focused on the fallout from last weekend’s Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia and pushed new champ Brock Lesnar having to defend the WWE Title at the upcoming Madison Square Garden live event on March 5.
Per Showbuzz Daily, WWE Monday Night Raw dominated the ratings for cable originals on Monday, with all three hours taking up the top three slots. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for Mnday with 3.693 million viewers.
WWE Raw last night on USA Network:
1,825,000 viewers
P18-49: 0.51 (662,000)
Highest P18-49 audience for Raw since Oct 4.
📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/LBrb48aGsJ
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 23, 2022
M18-49 was also the highest since October 4. Raw was actually higher in that demo and P18-34 than last Friday's Smackdown.
Will have quarter-hours later tonight for subscribers, the rest of the world tomorrow.
📋 Raw TV ratings report: https://t.co/9WF7StNYvg pic.twitter.com/Fu7HDf1OC9
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 23, 2022
