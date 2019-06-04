wrestling / News
WWE Raw Viewership Up Ahead Of Super ShowDown
– In a surprise, the viewership in the third hour of Raw topped the viewership number in the first hour.
Overall, Raw averaged 2,405,000 viewers for Monday’s episode according to ShowBuzzDaily. This number is up from last week’s average viewership of 2,190,000.
Hourly breakdown
Hour 1: 2.308 million viewers, 0.73 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 2: 2.558 million viewers, 0.82 rating in 18-49 demographic
Hour 3: 2.349 million viewers, 0.79 rating in 18-49 demographic
Raw was highlighted by more teases of Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and the return of The Undertaker, who closed the show.
