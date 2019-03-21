wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Said to Be Reconsidering Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Match, Vince McMahon Praises Warrior Award Winner

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE may end up changing Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania 35 match after all considering the widespread negative reaction to it. While the match was reportedly the intended match and wasn’t a bait and switch, the Wrestlevotes Twitter account says that officials didn’t expect the reaction to be so negative and don’t want Angle’s final match to have a negative feel to it.

Several people have publicly taken shots at the match, and Angle himself was said to be hoping for a more high-profile talent to work with. Whether the match will actually change remains to be seen.

– Vince McMahon had some high praise for the 2019 Warrior Award winner Sue Aitchinson, as you can see via the below Tweet. Aitchinson, who spearheading WWE’s community outreach programs, is set to receive the award over WrestleMania weekend at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

