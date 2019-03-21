WWE News: WWE Said to Be Reconsidering Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Match, Vince McMahon Praises Warrior Award Winner

– WWE may end up changing Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania 35 match after all considering the widespread negative reaction to it. While the match was reportedly the intended match and wasn’t a bait and switch, the Wrestlevotes Twitter account says that officials didn’t expect the reaction to be so negative and don’t want Angle’s final match to have a negative feel to it.

Several people have publicly taken shots at the match, and Angle himself was said to be hoping for a more high-profile talent to work with. Whether the match will actually change remains to be seen.

From a source: Angle vs Corbin is being “reconsidered”. WWE did not expect this type of negative reaction, and thus, they don’t want such a negative feel to Kurt’s final contest. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 21, 2019

– Vince McMahon had some high praise for the 2019 Warrior Award winner Sue Aitchinson, as you can see via the below Tweet. Aitchinson, who spearheading WWE’s community outreach programs, is set to receive the award over WrestleMania weekend at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony: