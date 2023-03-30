WWE Referees React to Tim White’s Hall of Fame Induction Reveal

Tim White is the final member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class, and a few of WWE’s referees took to social media to comment. White was announced on Wednesdsay as this year’s Warrior Award inductee, and WWE referee Eddie Orengo posted to Twitter to comment along with NXT officials Derek Sanders and Adrian Butler.

You can see their posts below. The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Friday after Smackdown, with the ceremony airing on Peacock and WWE Network.

No one is more deserving of this honor. Tim White was a beautiful human being and I’m beyond grateful to have spent time talking and learning from him. https://t.co/wtUovAvDOY — Tom Castor (@dereksandersWWE) March 29, 2023

The advice and knowledge that Tim White provided me continues to be shared at the WWE Performance Center, and will be passed down for generations to come! Thank you, and congratulations 🙏🏾 #WWEHOF #WrestleMania — Darryl Sharma (@AdrianButlerWWE) March 29, 2023