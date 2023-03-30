wrestling / News

WWE Referees React to Tim White’s Hall of Fame Induction Reveal

March 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tim White WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

Tim White is the final member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class, and a few of WWE’s referees took to social media to comment. White was announced on Wednesdsay as this year’s Warrior Award inductee, and WWE referee Eddie Orengo posted to Twitter to comment along with NXT officials Derek Sanders and Adrian Butler.

You can see their posts below. The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Friday after Smackdown, with the ceremony airing on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tim White, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading