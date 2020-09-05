WWE Releases Medical Updates on Big E and Sasha Banks Following Smackdown

– During last night’s episode of SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E suffered onscreen injuries and needed medical attention. Bayley turned on Banks after their tag team title rematch and attacked her with a steel chair. Meanwhile, Sheamus ambushed Big E before last night’s No. 1 contender’s Fatal 4-Way match, and Big E was smashed through the windshield of a car. Big E had to bow out of the match as a result. WWE.com released a medical update on both Superstars, which you can read below:

Injury updates on Sasha Banks & Big E

After a wild night on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E found themselves in need of medical attention.

The Boss seemingly sustained a knee injury after crashing into the ring post during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match, then being on the receiving end of Shayna Baszler’s relentless offense. But the worst was yet to come for Banks. After she refused medical attention, Banks was brutally attacked by her partner and best friend, Bayley, who culminating the assault by wrapping a steel chair around Banks’ neck and jumping off the second rope to stomp on it. Banks was taken from the WWE ThunderDome in an ambulance. WWE.com can confirm that Banks was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated.

Big E was initially scheduled to take part in the Fatal 4-Way to determine who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions. However, Sheamus ambushed Big E prior to the match, driving him through the windshield of a car with White Noise. Big E suffered lacerations as a result of the attack. He was taken to a local medical facility, where he is undergoing a battery of tests.

