wrestling / News
WWE Releases New Best of Drew McIntyre DVD
WWE released a new DVD on December 16 called Drew McIntyre – The Best of WWE’s Scottish Warrior. You can find the full content list below.
Welcome to Claymore Country! Witness the greatest matches of The Scottish Warrior’s career as he ascends to the top of the WWE mountain.
3…2…1…CLAYMORE!
Possessing immense power, undeniable skill, and respect of the WWE Universe, Drew McIntyre climbed to the top of WWE and rechristened it Claymore Country. Now, you can relive the most exciting matches of one of WWE’s most resilient Superstars with DREW McINTYRE: THE BEST OF WWE’S SCOTTISH WARRIOR. From starting as WWE’s Chosen One to thriving in NXT, to main eventing WrestleMania, this DVD set covers McIntyre’s rollercoaster ride through sports entertainment. This collection highlights Drew McIntyre’s greatness, FEATURING MATCHES AGAINST UNDERTAKER, BROCK LESNAR, KURT ANGLE, RANDY ORTON, GOLDBERG, AND MORE!
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison
TLC • December 13, 2009
Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker
SmackDown • March 19, 2010
NXT Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III • August 19, 2017
Drew McIntyre vs. Kurt Angle
RAW • November 5, 2018
2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Royal Rumble • January 26, 2020
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
WrestleMania 36: Night Two • March 26, 2020
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
SummerSlam • August 23, 2020
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
Royal Rumble • January 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Buff Bagwell on Joining the nWo, Turning Down Offer to be Inducted as Part of Group in WWE HOF
- JBL on How Vince McMahon Once Threatened to Beat Michael Cole Up on Commentary and Fire Him
- Bret Hart on Why Canada’s Walk of Fame Means More to Him Than the WWE Hall of Fame
- Buff Bagwell On Why He Thinks Steve Austin Got Fired From WCW