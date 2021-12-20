WWE Releases New Best of Drew McIntyre DVD

WWE released a new DVD on December 16 called Drew McIntyre – The Best of WWE’s Scottish Warrior. You can find the full content list below.

Welcome to Claymore Country! Witness the greatest matches of The Scottish Warrior’s career as he ascends to the top of the WWE mountain.

3…2…1…CLAYMORE!

Possessing immense power, undeniable skill, and respect of the WWE Universe, Drew McIntyre climbed to the top of WWE and rechristened it Claymore Country. Now, you can relive the most exciting matches of one of WWE’s most resilient Superstars with DREW McINTYRE: THE BEST OF WWE’S SCOTTISH WARRIOR. From starting as WWE’s Chosen One to thriving in NXT, to main eventing WrestleMania, this DVD set covers McIntyre’s rollercoaster ride through sports entertainment. This collection highlights Drew McIntyre’s greatness, FEATURING MATCHES AGAINST UNDERTAKER, BROCK LESNAR, KURT ANGLE, RANDY ORTON, GOLDBERG, AND MORE!

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison

TLC • December 13, 2009

Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker

SmackDown • March 19, 2010

NXT Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III • August 19, 2017

Drew McIntyre vs. Kurt Angle

RAW • November 5, 2018

2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Royal Rumble • January 26, 2020

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 36: Night Two • March 26, 2020

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

SummerSlam • August 23, 2020

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

Royal Rumble • January 31, 2021