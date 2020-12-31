WWE Releases Tribute Video For Brodie Lee

There had been reports earlier this week that WWE had been working on their own homage to Jon Huber, who had been Luke Harper in WWE and Brodie Lee elsewhere. The reports were true, as WWE posted a tribute video to Lee online, which you can see below.

The footage was shot backstage at Monday Night RAW this past week. It features reactions from Xavier Woods, Keith Lee, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, Tyson Kidd, Adam Pearce and Jason Jordan.