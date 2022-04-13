WWE Renames Legado Del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza to Cruz Del Toro

– WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Raul Mendoza has undergone a name change. The Legado Del Fantasma member has been renamed to Cruz Del Toro. His WWE.com profile now lists him under his new ring name (h/t Fightful).

On last night’s NXT 2.0, he and tag team partner Joaquin Wilde entered at No. 2 for the Tag Team Gauntlet Match for the vacant titles. Ultimately, the team of Pretty Deadly won the match to capture the vacant titles.