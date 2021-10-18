WWE Reportedly Airing Talking Smack on FOX Sports 1 on Friday Night

It looks like Talking Smack may be moving to Friday nights on cable, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that several cable service’s guides, including Verzion FIOS, are listing Talking Smack for Friday at 10 PM ET. That would put the show up against AEW Rampage. The report notes that the following week FOX Sports 1 is listed as broadcast a college football game and not Talking Smack in that slot.

In personally checking Xfinity’s cable guide, FOX Sports 1 is not currently listed for that timeslot, which is taken up by MLB games. It’s possible the change has not been updated on that guide yet.

Talking Smack usually airs Saturday mornings on Peacock and the WWE Network.