WWE Reportedly Attempting To Win Back Teenage Demographic: More Risque Programming, Younger Wrestlers

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the recent RAW rating, which was up this week. He noted that there was a “big increase” in the teenagers, particularly over the second and third hours of the program, as well as a smaller increase in the 18-34 demo. The gains in the second hour are particularly of note, as that hasn’t happened in a long time. The rating dropped in the third hour, but the drop was likely the lowest of the year.

Meltzer noted that WWE is attempting to win back the teenage demographic with more risque programming, particularly in light of the launch of AEW. This included things like Corey Graves saying “holy shit” on RAW and Kofi Kingston giving Samoa Joe the finger on Smackdown. WWE is reportedly “very aware” that they have lost touch with teenagers and they are “afraid are losing the teenagers.” This is a direction that WWE felt they “had to go” in.

This will also reportedly result in more NXT call-ups, in order to get younger wrestlers on the main roster.