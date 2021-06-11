WWE Reportedly Brings Back Shawn Daivari As A Producer

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Shawn Daivari, who was let go by WWE at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, has returned to the company as a producer. The site notes that Daivari is at tonight’s SmackDown taping after working in the same role at the NWA’s TV tapings last week.

According to the report, with WWE returning to live touring next month, there has been a push backstage to add more producers to the fold in order to ease some of the workload on others within the company.

Daivari made appearances for Impact Wrestling, MLW, and others after his WWE release, and Johnson mentions that he’s been regularly praised for his work in putting together matches and getting stories of the match across to fans.

Daivari first started his producer role in WWE back in 2019.