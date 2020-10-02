wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Considering Having Friends & Family In Audience For NXT Takeover
October 2, 2020 | Posted by
It appears as if WWE may have a certain number of people in the crowd for NXT Takeover: 31, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that several talents in WWE and people close to talent have said that requests were being made to bring “friends and family” to the show on Sunday, and were asked on Friday afternoon to recommend names.
WWE is reportedly moving to the Performance Center for NXT and 205 Live tapings starting with Takeover, though the company has yet to officially confirm that. Takeover streams on the WWE Network on Sunday.
