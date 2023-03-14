– As previously reported, WWE is currently in the process of negotiating with state gambling regulators to legalize betting on WWE matches. Melter provided an update on the effort by WWE on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the state gambling commissions have not been receptive to the idea of legalized betting on WWE matches, with one of the commissions “pretty much” saying no to the idea. Meltzer added that the MGM Grand sportsbook is not interested in taking any bets on professional wrestling, as the representatives thought the idea to be “completely ludicrous.”

As noted, promotional executives were looking to use the Academy Awards as their template for betting as part of their talks with state regulators in Colorado and Michigan that betting on pre-determined wrestling matches is safe since betting on the Oscars is legal in some states. However, many states do not allow betting on the Oscars. Meltzer stated that the WWE is promising to have the same safeguards regarding match results as the Academy Awards does for the Oscar results.

At the moment, WWE is still reportedly pushing for the legalization of betting on WWE matches in several states