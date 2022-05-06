WWE Reportedly Impressed With W. Morrissey During AEW Debut

W. Morrissey made his AEW debut on Wednesday night in a match with Wardlow. While he lost the match, it may help him in the future. According to Andrew Zarian on the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast (via Wrestlingnews.co), people in WWE were said to be impressed with the former Big Cass during his match.

Zarian said: “I got a couple of messages about him from people. People wanting to know when his contract ends. I’m not gonna say that WWE is gonna take him but I can tell you that WWE is definitely impressed by him. There’s no way around it, man. I got a message last night while he’s coming out and somebody wrote, ‘did you see this F’N guy?’”

Morrissey was released from WWE in 2018. He is currently a member of the Impact Wrestling roster.