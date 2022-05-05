W. Morrissey Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite (Clips)

W. Morrissey made his debut appearance for AEW, appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Morrissey was revealed in tonight’s episode as the mystery opponent for Wardlow, as teased by MJF last week.

The two battled until Wardlow was able to put Morrissey away with a powerbomb. You can check out highlights from the match below.

Morrissey has been busy in Impact Wrestling as of late and he was named as an Impact star on tonight’s show.