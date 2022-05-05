wrestling / News
W. Morrissey Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite (Clips)
W. Morrissey made his debut appearance for AEW, appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Morrissey was revealed in tonight’s episode as the mystery opponent for Wardlow, as teased by MJF last week.
The two battled until Wardlow was able to put Morrissey away with a powerbomb. You can check out highlights from the match below.
Morrissey has been busy in Impact Wrestling as of late and he was named as an Impact star on tonight’s show.
.@The_MJF introduces @RealWardlow's opponent, @IMPACTWRESTLING star W. Morrissey (@TheCaZXL)! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/p5dPvLHiHt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
.@The_MJF introduces @RealWardlow's opponent, @IMPACTWRESTLING star W. Morrissey (@TheCaZXL)! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/p5dPvLHiHt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Huge slam by W.Morrissey @TheCaZXL! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Qr7FBstzpG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Moonsault by @RealWardlow!!! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/J1sC9utceI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Just ONE POWERBOMB to finish @TheCaZXL here on #AEWDynamite! Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/a7jUAf5Ajp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Trends On Twitter For His Pro-Women’s Rights Message Due To Imminent Danger of Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
- Bruce Prichard On Original Idea Behind Randy Orton’s ‘Legend Killer’ Gimmick, Orton’s Feud With Mick Foley In 2004
- Cody Rhodes Would Like to Bring Back the ‘Winged Eagle’ WWE Championship
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now