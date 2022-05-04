Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Y’all, the roomie let me borrow this comic called “The Crimson Cage,” and although I only read the first issue, I’m loving it already.

As a nice gesture, I simply tweeted to the writer that I was enjoying it, and not ONLY did he say how much he missed Larry, but also said he READS ME!!! Holy mind fuck!

Needless to say, I’ll be finishing up the 5 book series and interviewing him for the site soon!!!

Check it out asap!

Woo hoo! It’s the best day of the week! AEW DAY!!! What does our Lord and Savior Tony Khan have in store for us today?!?

Adam Cole starts the show, and it looks like he’ll be joining us for commentary! We’ve got another qualifier here!



Match 1: Bobby Fish vs Jeff Hardy

Lockup to start! Hardy with a tackle, knocking Fish down on his back. He’s back up and gets hip tossed. Pin for 1..NO! Jeff with a cravat. Jeff sends Fish into the corner. Headbutts and a shoulder. Jeff takes Fish to the corner, turns him and whips, reversal from Fish and he sends Jeff into the corner hard. Right hand, left, riht, kick to the inside leg. Fish grabs he left leg, kicks the knee, then get a dragon screw to Jeff! Fish grabs Jeff’s head, lifts, kicks him into the corner. Rights and lefts, body shots for fun. Fish turns Jeff into the ring, knee, snapmare. Fish off the ropes, onto the apron, flips into the ring, but Jeff moves! Fish rolls out to follow Jeff. He hits another Dragon Screw into the barricade! Fish jawjacks with Matt Hardy as we go to break.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: