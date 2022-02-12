WWE Reportedly Interested in AEW Star Jade Cargill

– The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reported this week that WWE officials are interested in AEW star and TBS champion Jade Cargill. Per Zarian, interest in Cargill increased now that she’s been on TV and people have gotten the chance to see what she can do (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

Zarian stated, “I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they’ve gotten to see what she can do on TV.”

Previously, Jade Cargill spoke to Chris Jericho on having a tryout with WWE and opting not to sign with them. She made her in-ring AEW debut in March 2021 in a tag team match with Shaquille O’Neal. Last month, she defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the AEW TBS Championship tournament to become in the inaugural champion.