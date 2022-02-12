wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Interested in AEW Star Jade Cargill
February 12, 2022 | Posted by
– The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reported this week that WWE officials are interested in AEW star and TBS champion Jade Cargill. Per Zarian, interest in Cargill increased now that she’s been on TV and people have gotten the chance to see what she can do (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
Zarian stated, “I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they’ve gotten to see what she can do on TV.”
Previously, Jade Cargill spoke to Chris Jericho on having a tryout with WWE and opting not to sign with them. She made her in-ring AEW debut in March 2021 in a tag team match with Shaquille O’Neal. Last month, she defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the AEW TBS Championship tournament to become in the inaugural champion.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Reuniting Big E With New Day On WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds