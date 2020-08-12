WWE Reportedly Makes Decision on Summerslam Location

WWE has made a decision on where Summerslam will take place, according to a new report. The WrestleVotes Twitter account noted today that WWE has decided on a location outside of the Performance Center, though fans will not be in attendance. The news comes at about the same time that PWInsider confirmed WWE will be holding the show in Florida and dropped their plans for an Atlantic City show.

No announcement has been made about the show’s location at this time. Summerslam takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network.