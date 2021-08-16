WWE Reportedly Returning NXT to Taped Shows Following NXT Takeover 36

It appears as if NXT is returning to taped shows following next week’s NXT Takeover 36, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that WWE will be taping for NXT for the Monday and Tuesday following next Sunday’s show, and that some fans and NXT regulars have been sent emails to request spots at the tapings.

NXT has been live since September of 2019 when it debuted on USA Network, with the exception of several weeks during the pandemic. Before that, the show would tape its episodes. The site reports that the most recent set of NXT shows was a mix of live and taped shows. Fightful notes that they haven’t been told that this is a permanent move.