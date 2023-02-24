wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Sells Out Money in The Bank In One Minute

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE MITB Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

According to The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena sold out in one minute today. There were over 30,000 fans trying to get tickets in the general sale at one point on Ticketmaster alone. It was noted that single holds and premium tickets will be all that’s left soon. The event takes place on July 1.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Money in the Bank, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading