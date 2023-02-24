wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Sells Out Money in The Bank In One Minute
According to The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena sold out in one minute today. There were over 30,000 fans trying to get tickets in the general sale at one point on Ticketmaster alone. It was noted that single holds and premium tickets will be all that’s left soon. The event takes place on July 1.
WWE say the general sale MITB tickets sold out in ONE MINUTE today.
At one point, there was over 30k WWE fans in the queue, and that was just Ticketmaster.
Only single holds and premium tickets will be available in the coming weeks. The O2 is going to be jumping July 1 🔥
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) February 24, 2023
