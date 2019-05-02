WWE Reportedly Signed Goldberg For Saudi Arabia Show To Keep Him From AEW

Yesterday, we reported that WWE announced that they will return to Saudi Arabia for a show on June 7, with the surprising announcement that Goldberg will be among the names that will appear. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE brought the former WCW champion back for the event in an attempt to keep him away from AEW and prevent the brand new wrestling company from acquiring any mainstream stars.

He said: “The Bill Goldberg deal, they called Bill Goldberg obviously…Bill Goldberg didn’t call them. And the Bill Goldberg deal is to sign him to a deal, which they wouldn’t have done except they feared that he would go to AEW. And they wanted to make sure that there was no mainstream guy that they can add to that roster that might get them off, that curiosity that might get viewership or anything like that.“