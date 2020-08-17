WWE Reportedly Still Interested In Daniel Cormier

In the latest episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer said that WWE is still interested in signing Daniel Cormier, following rumors from last year that they wanted to sign him.

FOX also reportedly has interest in Cormier, as they want him to be a part of the Smackdown announce team, currently led by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Cormier is a huge fan of WWE and revealed back in December that he had talks with the company for a role on WWE Backstage.

He said at the time: “You know, I’ve talked with the WWE on a number of occasions. They want to work together. I almost was — I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play a role of a fight builder. But unfortunately, my scheduled didn’t work. I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FOX]. It just, obviously it didn’t work with the new relationship with [the UFC and] ESPN. But I mean, we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. And as a big time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I’ve got some great opportunities, man. I’m lucky. I’ve got some things outside of the octagon that’s gonna carry me for a long time.”

Cormier announced his retirement from UFC this weekend, so he would be free for WWE to pursue him if they wished.