wrestling / News
Daniel Cormier Says He Was Offered Spot at Crown Jewel Press Conference & WWE Backstage, Paul Heyman Responds
– During a new interview, Daniel Cormier revealed that he was offered a spot on WWE Backstage. Cormier spoke with BT Sport and discussed his various discussions with WWE, noting that he was offered a spot on the FOX Sports 1 show as well as a role in the Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez feud leading into Crown Jewel, but that neither worked out due to his obligations elsewhere.
“You know, I’ve talked with the WWE on a number of occasions,” Cormier said. “They want to work together. I almost was — I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play a role of a fight builder. But unfortunately, my scheduled didn’t work. I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FOX]. It just, obviously it didn’t work with the new relationship with [the UFC and] ESPN.”
He continued, “But I mean, we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. And as a big time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I’ve got some great opportunities, man. I’m lucky. I’ve got some things outside of the octagon that’s gonna carry me for a long time.”
Asked if his kids would like to see him in WWE, Cormier said, “They would. My son would, for sure. He loves it, he loves seeing Cain in there.”
In response to the Crown Jewel comments, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to hype his client Brock Lesnar, as you can see below:
. @btsportwwe
It's easy to garner publicity calling out the top box office attraction. @dc_mma can't hang w/ @BrockLesnar in the #Brocktagon nor a @WWE ring, and he can't hang with me on the mic. MAYBE he could TRY to hang with Brock on the mic and me in the ring … MAYBE!!! https://t.co/3eMzMQYzXa
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries Discusses TNA Moment Where He Put His Crotch In Christy Hemme’s Face, His Conversations With Hemme After the Incident, Mark Madden’s Role
- Eric Bischoff Reacts to the NWO Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, If He Should Be Inducted As Part of the Group, If He Will Induct Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches