Daniel Cormier Says He Was Offered Spot at Crown Jewel Press Conference & WWE Backstage, Paul Heyman Responds

– During a new interview, Daniel Cormier revealed that he was offered a spot on WWE Backstage. Cormier spoke with BT Sport and discussed his various discussions with WWE, noting that he was offered a spot on the FOX Sports 1 show as well as a role in the Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez feud leading into Crown Jewel, but that neither worked out due to his obligations elsewhere.

“You know, I’ve talked with the WWE on a number of occasions,” Cormier said. “They want to work together. I almost was — I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play a role of a fight builder. But unfortunately, my scheduled didn’t work. I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FOX]. It just, obviously it didn’t work with the new relationship with [the UFC and] ESPN.”

He continued, “But I mean, we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. And as a big time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I’ve got some great opportunities, man. I’m lucky. I’ve got some things outside of the octagon that’s gonna carry me for a long time.”

Asked if his kids would like to see him in WWE, Cormier said, “They would. My son would, for sure. He loves it, he loves seeing Cain in there.”

In response to the Crown Jewel comments, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to hype his client Brock Lesnar, as you can see below: