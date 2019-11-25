wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Wants Steve Austin to Interview CM Punk
November 25, 2019
CM Punk returned to WWE (sort of) earlier this month by becoming a correspondent for WWE Backstage, which airs on FS1. Now it seems WWE is wanting to use him for more, at least for their WWE Network service. PWInsider reports that WWE wants Steve Austin to interview Punk for his series ‘Broken Skull Sessions’. There was said to be a lot of talk backstage about making the interview happen, although it’s unknown if anyone has contacted Punk yet.
Punk was not backstage at any of the WWE events in Chicago this past weekend.
