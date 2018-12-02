WWE, Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair Granted Extension in Memoir Lawsuit

– WWE, Ric and Charlotte Flair, and Brian Shields have been granted an extension to respond to the lawsuit over the Flairs’ memoir. PWInsider reports that the defendants were granted trhe extension on November 29th, and have until January 18th to respond.

The parties were sued by Charlotte Flair’s ex-husband Riki Paul Johnson in October over claims made about him in Second Nature. Johnson says that the book is filled with false information about him, including allegations that he lost two jobs due to drug use, was sterile, along with “multiple false allegations of physical and/or psychological abuse.” He claims he can prove the claims false through police reports and dash cam footage.

WWE said at the time of the lawsuit in a statement, “We recently received what appears to be a meritless lawsuit and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”