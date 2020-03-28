WWE News: Ric Flair Promotes 30 For 30 Special and WM 32 on ESPN, WWE 24 Special for Edge Set for Next Month

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hyped up the upcoming re-airing of the 30 For 30 special on him along with WrestleMania 32 on Twitter. You can check out his tweet below.

Ric Flair wrote, “Tomorrow, @ESPN Will Allow You To Find Out Why I Knew I Was The Best. Following The Nature Boy 30 For 30, WrestleMania 32 Shows The World Why The Women Were Ready To Compete For The Main Event, And The Night @MsCharlotteWWE Put Herself In The Conversation Of Being The Best.”

– WWE Network News reports that the WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain special will debut next month. The program will debut following Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5 on the WWE Network.