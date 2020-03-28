wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Promotes 30 For 30 Special and WM 32 on ESPN, WWE 24 Special for Edge Set for Next Month
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hyped up the upcoming re-airing of the 30 For 30 special on him along with WrestleMania 32 on Twitter. You can check out his tweet below.
Ric Flair wrote, “Tomorrow, @ESPN Will Allow You To Find Out Why I Knew I Was The Best. Following The Nature Boy 30 For 30, WrestleMania 32 Shows The World Why The Women Were Ready To Compete For The Main Event, And The Night @MsCharlotteWWE Put Herself In The Conversation Of Being The Best.”
Tomorrow, @ESPN Will Allow You To Find Out Why I Knew I Was The Best. Following The Nature Boy 30 For 30, WrestleMania 32 Shows The World Why The Women Were Ready To Compete For The Main Event, And The Night @MsCharlotteWWE Put Herself In The Conversation Of Being The Best. pic.twitter.com/0C6LaJ7dWZ
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 28, 2020
– WWE Network News reports that the WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain special will debut next month. The program will debut following Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5 on the WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled
- Another Champion Out Of Wrestlemania 36, Replacement Named (SPOILERS)
- Matt Riddle Volunteers To Be Goldberg’s Opponent At WrestleMania 36
- Jim Ross Discusses Nailz Attacking Vince McMahon, Accusing Vince of Sexually Assaulting Him