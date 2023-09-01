wrestling / News

WWE News: Road to Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day, Michin Plays Resident Evil 4 Remake

September 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the road to Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day at Payback this weekend. You can see the video below, which previews the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at Saturday’s show:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Michin continuing her Resident Evil 4 Remake playthrough:

