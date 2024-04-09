wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Looks At His WWE Return, Brie Garcia Appears On The Tonight Show
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
– The Rock has released a video looking at his WWE return and road to WrestleMania. The Great One posted the video to his YouTube account on Tuesday recapping his road to this past weekend’s PPV:
– Brie Garcia appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a video of the two playing Password is below:
