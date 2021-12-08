wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Named People’s Champion at People’s Choice Awards, WWE Stars at Sports Illustrated Awards
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
– The Rock now has an official award to back up his status as the People’s Champion, thanks to the People’s Choice Awards. As you can see below, the Great One was honored with the People’s Champion Award at last night’s ceremony:
– WWE stars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke were at last night’s Sports Illustrated Awards, and were introduced by rapper/producer DJ Khaled:
.@djkhaled introduced some of your favorite WWE Superstars at last night’s @SInow Awards. @BiancaBelairWWE @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @SashaBanksWWE @DanaBrookeWWE pic.twitter.com/2GtlhDRnwe
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021
