WWE Rolls Out New Website Banners for Main TV Programs

– You might have noticed that WWE.com has rolled out its new banner graphics for the signature WWE TV programs, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live, and NXT UK. You can see images of the new banners in questions below.

Other than 205 Live, the new banners feature the main champions front and center. Currently, the new banner for Raw features WWE World champion Bobby Lashley, Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley, former WWE champion Drew McIntyre, along with other champion champions Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, and Alexa Bliss.

The SmackDown banner features Universal champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and former champs Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The NXT banner features NXT World champion Karrion Kross, NXT women’s champion Raquel Conzalez, Scarlett, former champion Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, and former Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar.

Finally, the NXT UK banner features NXT UK champion WALTER and women’s champion Kay Lee Ray at front and center, along with NXT UK tag team champions Pretty Deadly, and Meiko Satomura.

Previously, the banners were updated last October following the latest edition of the WWE Draft.