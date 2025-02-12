WWE News: Roxanne Perez Dresses As ‘Hugger’ Bayley On NXT, Lexis King Beats JDC In Heritage Cup Match

– Roxanne Perez went into Bayley’s past, dressing in her “Hugger” persona to try and distract her on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Bayley battle Cora Jade and late in the match, Perez came out to Bayley’s old music dressed in “Hugger” ring gear.

The distraction led to Jade ultimately getting the win, which got her a spot in the NXT Women’s Championship match at Vengeance Day against Giulia, Perez and Bayley.

– Lexis King beat TNA’s JDC to retian the NXT Heritage Cup Championship on this week’s show. King got the win after hitting a Coronation on JDC, who was on the top rope, to retain his title.