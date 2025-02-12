wrestling / News
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Dresses As ‘Hugger’ Bayley On NXT, Lexis King Beats JDC In Heritage Cup Match
– Roxanne Perez went into Bayley’s past, dressing in her “Hugger” persona to try and distract her on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Bayley battle Cora Jade and late in the match, Perez came out to Bayley’s old music dressed in “Hugger” ring gear.
The distraction led to Jade ultimately getting the win, which got her a spot in the NXT Women’s Championship match at Vengeance Day against Giulia, Perez and Bayley.
NO. WAY. @roxanne_wwe just brought up @itsBayleyWWE's past to mock The Role Model! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BMdzeG2LsP
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2025
– Lexis King beat TNA’s JDC to retian the NXT Heritage Cup Championship on this week’s show. King got the win after hitting a Coronation on JDC, who was on the top rope, to retain his title.
NO. WAY. @roxanne_wwe just brought up @itsBayleyWWE's past to mock The Role Model! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BMdzeG2LsP
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2025
.@DirtyDangoCurty was moments away from bringing the @WWENXT Heritage Cup to the iMPACT Zone! #WWENXT https://t.co/3ytnfxGkRF
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Addresses His Relationship With Bret Hart, Shares Details of Their Last Meeting
- Tony Schiavone Says Larry Zbyszko Was a Tremendous Color Commentator In WCW
- More On AEW Releases Of Malakai Black, Miro & Ricky Starks
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was ‘Insulted’ By Finish of ECW One Night Stand 2006, Fine With It Now