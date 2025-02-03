WWE Announces This Year’s Royal Rumble Had Largest Gate For Any Single-Night Event in WWE History

WWE has announced that this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble had the largest gate for any single night event in company history. The Rumble took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. WWE noted that it also broke records for viewership, merchandise, sponsorship and social records.

ROYAL RUMBLE® 2025 GENERATES LARGEST GATE FOR ANY SINGLE-NIGHT EVENT IN WWE HISTORY

Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Shatters Event Gate, Viewership, Merchandise, Sponsorship & Social Records

February 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Royal Rumble® 2025, which emanated from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, became the most-successful and highest-grossing Royal Rumble event in company history.

Highlights include:

GATE: Royal Rumble 2025 generated the largest gate for any single-night event in WWE history. Saturday’s PLE, which drew 70,342 fans to Lucas Oil Stadium, is only behind WrestleMania® 40 Saturday & Sunday for any single-night gate.

VIEWERSHIP: Royal Rumble 2025 set the event’s all-time viewership record, up nearly 14 percent domestically, distributed on Peacock, from last year’s record-setting audience. International viewing numbers are up even higher year-over-year with Royal Rumble shifting to Netflix globally.

MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up more than 95 percent versus the previous Royal Rumble record set last year in 2024, making Royal Rumble 2025 the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event of all-time.

SPONSORSHIP: Sponsorship revenue was up 94 percent versus the previous record set in 2024. Royal Rumble featured 14 total partners, with 100 percent of the matches sponsored.

SOCIAL: Royal Rumble 2025 set a record for the most social video views in Royal Rumble history. WWE Superstar Bron Breakker spearing popular streamer IShowSpeed became the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post of all-time, generating more than 300,000,000 social views in less than 24 hours.

Royal Rumble 2025 marked the first Premium Live Event to take place in Indianapolis as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership struck last year with Indiana Sports Corp that will see WWE’s three largest stadium events – WrestleMania, SummerSlam® and Royal Rumble – take place in Indianapolis.

The record-breaking event was highlighted by WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble matches to earn world title bouts at WrestleMania.