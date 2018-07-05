WWE Rumored To Be Interested In Buying EVOLVE

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been rumors that WWE is interested in purchasing EVOLVE and using it for WWE Network content. There have been talks of that from the start of the relationship between the two companies, which has included WWE sending talent & agents to EVOLVE for autograph sessions and dark matches. The site says that whether it’s ICW, Progress, or Evolve, WWE will put some or all on the network as soon as Vince McMahon makes that call, something he’s been considering for two years now.