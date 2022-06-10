wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn On This Week’s After the Bell, NXT Returning to Road Tonight

June 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

– Sami Zayn is the guest on the latest episode of After the Bell. You can check out the episode below, which is described as follows:

“The “Honorary Uce” returns to the podcast to discuss his WrestleMania 38 match with Johnny Knoxville, his thoughts on Cody Rhodes and his love for The Beatles.”

– NXT returns to the road tonight for the first time since the pandemic lockdown began. The brand is running the University Area CDC Gymnasium in Tampa, Florida with Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne all advertised to appear.

