WWE News: Sami Zayn Reflects On Using Arabic In Raw Promo, Giovanni Vinci’s Entrance Theme

– Sami Zayn took to social media to comment on his use of Arabic in his WWE Raw promo from Saudi Arabia. Zayn posted to Twitter on Thursday to comment on using the language and representing his heritage on the show, as you can see below. Zayn wrote:

“I have been thinking a lot about the significance of this moment. To stand in the middle of the ring and say

السام عليكم ورحمت الله و بركاته

on @WWE TV to millions of people across the world, fills me with a sense of pride that’s hard to articulate. I don’t know how a little redheaded Syrian Muslim kid from Montreal ascended among the top of this remarkable industry, but

I AM HERE.

And to represent my culture and my people at this level is an astounding privilege that is not lost on me.

Much love to you all for supporting me and getting me this far.”

– The WWE Music YouTube account has released Giovanni Vinci’s entrance theme, titled “Here And Now”: