WWE Reportedly ‘Seriously’ Considered Four Horsewomen Fatal Four-Way For WrestleMania

A new report says that WWE at one point had “seriously considered” a Four Horsewomen match for WrestleMania 38. As we all likely know by now, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championships, respectively, are the top women’s matches for the April show. However, a report from Louis Dangoor at GiveMeSport says that WWE considered a match between Flair, Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley as the main event for Night One of the show.

According to the report, WWE decided against the match for several reasons, but primarily because of Ronda Rousey. It noted that before Rousey said she was ready to return for a WrestleMania probram, the pitch was made for the Four Horsewomen match. However, when Rousey said in December that she would be available, it was felt that she should be in a top women’s championship match and thus the Fatal Four-Way idea was abandoned.

It was also noted that there was a want from several people in the company to have Lynch’s storyline with Belair culminated at WrestleMania. Dangoor said that the Four Horsewomen match is something WWE wants to do before too long.