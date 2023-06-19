WWE Set to Celebrate 25 Years of Edge, New Video Looks At His Rarest Opponents

WWE has announced that they will celebrate 25 years of Edge this week, as the Rated-R Superstar made his debut on June 22, 1998. This will include a variety of photos and videos on the social media channels. The announcement reads:

“You think you know me?”

Those cryptic words ushered Edge to a WWE ring for the very first time 25 years ago this week. The man who’d eventually be known as The Rated-R Superstar emerged from the crowd to prevail in his debut match on the June 22, 1998, edition of Raw, laying the foundation for a remarkable Hall of Fame career.

In the decades that followed, Edge established himself as not only one of WWE’s most beloved — and at times, despised — competitors, but also one of its most decorated and resilient. A multi-time World Champion, Mr. Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner, among other accolades, Edge was forced into retirement in 2011 because of a neck injury. Taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame the following year, Edge remained sidelined until 2020 when he heroically returned as an unannounced entrant in that year’s Royal Rumble Match, staging one of the most stirring and least expected comebacks in WWE history.

As Edge continues to go toe-to-toe with WWE’s finest as a member of the SmackDown roster, get ready to celebrate The Rated-R Superstar’s silver anniversary all week long on WWE social channels. From classic lookbacks and never-before-seen photos, to special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, to all-new videos honoring Edge’s legacy, this is a celebration no Edgehead should miss.

Be sure to join the conversation by sharing your own favorite memories of The Rated-R Superstar using the hashtag #Edge25.

The company also shared a video looking at his rarest opponents: