WWE Settles Legal Dispute on Accessibility for Blind & Visually Impaired for Online Shop

– According to a report by Heel By Nature.com, WWE has settled a lawsuit out of course with a man claiming he was denied equal access to WWEShop.com. The lawsuit was filed by Josue Romero on October 16 in the United States District Court Southern District Of New York.

News of the settlement surfaced after Romero’s counsel released a settlement notice on December 7, which advised the court to dismiss the case. WWE reportedly settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount of money.

Romero’s initial legal complaint alleged, “Romero is a visually-impaired and legally blind person who requires screen-reading software to read website content using his computer.” Additionally, it stated that WWE’s online shop website “is not equally accessible to blind and visually-impaired consumers.” Per the lawsuit, the complaint claims that this is in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

Romero was asking for WWE to ensure the website would be available to blind and visually-impaired customers. He sought costs and expenses for attorney fees and also demanded trial by jury. An image of the settlement notice is available at the above link.