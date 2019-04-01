UPDATE: WWE Stock Increases At Closing Bell

– UPDATE:

The WWE stock today closed at $87.20 per share, up from the $86.95 price it opened at.

ORIGINAL: John Oliver’s piece on WWE did them no favors on the market.

WWE shares have dropped 2.9 percent and Cannonball Research analyst Vasily Karasyov downgraded WWE from “Buy” to “Neutral” with an $88 price target.

On Sunday night, Oliver took aim at WWE with a 23-minute segment calling out the company and Vince McMahon for its treatment of wrestlers. WWE issued a response earlier tonight, claiming Oliver “ignored the facts” in his piece.