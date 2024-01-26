wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Comments on Kevin Patrick Release, Duke Hudson Set For ROW Show

January 26, 2024
– Sheamus took to social media on Friday to comment on Kevin Patrick’s WWE release. As reported, Patrick was released from his WWE contract on Thursday and Sheamus posted to Twitter to praise the now-former Smackdown commentator, writing:

“Such a privilege to have worked with Kevin Patrick, a true professional and a true Irish man. I hope to see more great things from this fella in the future.. may the road rise to meet ya @kev_egan!

Slainte”

– Booker T took to Twitter to announce that NXT star and Chase U member Duke Hudson will be appearing at Reality of Wrestling’s February 10th show, as you can see below:

