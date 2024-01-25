Kevin Patrick Released From WWE

As previously reported, Kevin Patrick stepped down from his role as the lead broadcaster for WWE SmackDown. It was believed he wasn’t the right person for the role, even though he’s liked in the company. PWInsider now reports that Patrick has been released from the company. He had been a part of the company since March 2021 and was the lead RAW announcer in 2022 before moving to Smackdown.

Patrick had been set to travel to Smackdown this week, which takes place in Florida, before the decision was made.