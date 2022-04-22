wrestling / News
WWE Wins Shorty Audience Honor Award For Social Media
WWE’s social media work has earned a Shorty Audience Honor Award. The company announced on Thursday that the they won the publicly-voted award for Social Media – Sports.
In addition to the win, WWE was nominated for several Shorty Awards proper as you can see below:
WWE social media wins a Shorty Audience Honor Award
Thanks to the passion and dedication of the WWE Universe, WWE is thrilled to announce it has won a Shorty Audience Honor for Social Media – Sports as voted on by a public vote.
Founded in 2008, the Shorty Awards is the first award show to honor the best creators on social media. The Shorty Awards have grown to honor the work of brands, agencies, influencers, creators, and other social media professionals across the social and digital platforms.
WWE has also been named a finalist in five categories for the 14th annual Shorty Awards for its overall presence across four platforms as well as an overall best in the sports industry, with the PR team also earning two finalist nominations. The full list of finalist nominations for WWE are as follows:
Industry – Best in Sports: WWE Social Media
Overall Presence – Facebook: WWE Facebook
Overall Presence – Snapchat: WWE Snapchat
Overall Presence – Twitter: WWE Twitter
Overall Presence – YouTube: WWE YouTube
Strategy & Engagement – Creative Use of Technology: WWE Thunderdome (PR)
Virtual – Immersive: WWE Thunderdome (PR)
The 14th Annual Shorty Awards winners will be announced in May. Be sure to follow along on all of WWE’s industry leading social media channels for updates.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’
- Tony Khan Plays Down Rumors Of Dana White Attending AEW Show In Las Vegas
- Cody Rhodes On Whether There Plans For Him To Return Before WWE WrestleMania 38, Backstage Interaction With Triple H
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting The Rock To Wrestle A Bear On Wall Street, Logistics Of The Idea