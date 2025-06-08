WWE Signs 12 New WWE NIL Athletes, Including Scott Steiner, Mark Henry and Titus O’Neil’s Sons

USA Today reports that WWE has signed twelve new athletes to the WWE NIL program, including the sons of Scott Steiner, Mark Henry and Titus O’Neil. The list of athletes includes:

Brock Rechsteiner (Jacksonville State, football)

Jacob Henry (Oklahoma, football and wrestling)

Meghan Walker (Nebraska, track and field)

TJ Bullard (Central Florida, football)

Madison Kaiser (Minnesota, hockey)

Garrett Beck (Grand Canyon, lacrosse)

Kerrigan Huynh (University of Central Oklahoma, track and field)

Fatima Katembo (LSU Shreveport, basketball)

Bianca Pizano (Michigan State, field hockey)

Gina Adams (Lynn University, basketball)

Hidetora Hanada (Colorado State, football)

Zuriel Jimenez (Columbia University, track and field)

Rechsteiner is the son of Scott Steiner, Jacob Henry is Mark Henry’s son and TJ Bullard is Titus O’Neil’s.

The company introduced WWE NIL in 2023 as a way to give college athletes a pathway to the company if they choose to take it. Current NXT champion Oba Femi came from the program.